Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

ROK opened at $255.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.80. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

