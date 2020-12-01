Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.88 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

