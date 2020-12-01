Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

