Reviewing InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InfuSystem and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 6.24% 24.54% 7.00% OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -12.65% -9.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InfuSystem and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A OrthoPediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $81.11 million 3.99 $1.36 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 12.33 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -52.60

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, and QuickPack. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

