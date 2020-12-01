Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (HCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE: HCG):
- 11/24/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.
- 11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.
- 11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00.
- 11/2/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 10/21/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock opened at C$29.49 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.
In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,480.
