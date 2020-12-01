Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (HCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE: HCG):

11/24/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

11/12/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

11/2/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

10/21/2020 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock opened at C$29.49 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Get Home Capital Group Inc (HCGTO) alerts:

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc (HCGTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc (HCGTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.