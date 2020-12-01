Redburn Partners Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Neutral

Redburn Partners lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

ICAGY opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

