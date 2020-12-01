Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

RETA opened at $152.75 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

