Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

