Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) a C$1.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a research report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,229,725. Insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $44,230 in the last three months.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

