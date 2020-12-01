Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) a C$1.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a research report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,229,725. Insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $44,230 in the last three months.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

