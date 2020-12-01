Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ra Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

