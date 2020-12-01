Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million.

JBT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

JBT opened at $110.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 351,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

