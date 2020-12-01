Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lifted by Analyst

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Friday, November 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $573,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,347 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

