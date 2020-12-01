Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 1,821.5% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PXS stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

