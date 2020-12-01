PVH (PVH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PVH opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

