Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PY opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

