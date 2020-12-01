Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Premier were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Premier by 70.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Premier by 24.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 348,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Premier by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Premier by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

