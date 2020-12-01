Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

POLXF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.62. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

