Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

PSNL stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $591,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

