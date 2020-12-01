Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.