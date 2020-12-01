People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 523,199 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 167,579 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.