Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,266 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

