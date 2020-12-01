Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned about 1.28% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.08. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

