Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.