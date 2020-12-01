PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PD opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $37.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $683,993.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,631 shares of company stock worth $7,026,724. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

