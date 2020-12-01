Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTTR opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Otter Tail has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

