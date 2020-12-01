ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,541,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.57, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

