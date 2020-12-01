Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $141.72 on Friday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

