Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

