Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $245.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.64. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $5,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

