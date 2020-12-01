OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 87.8% in November

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter worth about $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 22.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 89.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

