O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,539 shares of company stock worth $2,823,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.