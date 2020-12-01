O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

