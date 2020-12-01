O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,566 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

