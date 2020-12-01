Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Short Interest Update

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 299.0% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Novus Therapeutics stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.32. Novus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($3.87). Analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

