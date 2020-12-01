NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.33 ($34.51).

NOEJ opened at €36.92 ($43.44) on Friday. NORMA Group SE has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.76.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

