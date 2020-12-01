nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $577,814 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.