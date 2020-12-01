Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIO by 53.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.