Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

