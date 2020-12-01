Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.
Shares of NXST stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25.
In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.