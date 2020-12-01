Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

NYSE:NWL opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

