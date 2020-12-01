Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.77% of MobileIron worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOBL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In related news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock valued at $28,894,215. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

