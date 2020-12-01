Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 231,000 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPX worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 119.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair raised SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

