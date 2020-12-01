Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 104,467 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,369,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 45.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

