Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,707 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.23% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.