Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $14.44 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

