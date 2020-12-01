Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,688 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

