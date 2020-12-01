Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

