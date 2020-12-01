Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.19 and a 200 day moving average of $286.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $339.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

