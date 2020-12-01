Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425,577 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In related news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,826,355 shares of company stock worth $142,836,243 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

