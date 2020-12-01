Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3,050.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,553,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,234. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.