Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,267,223 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 116,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 166,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

